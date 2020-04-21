Adorable Kittens And Puppies Explore Empty Aquarium During Lockdown!

An adorable litter of kittens and puppies had free roam of an empty aquarium during it's temporary closure because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pet Rescue Charity Atlanta Humane Society brought the curious bunch to Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The five felines - aptly named Nemo, Dory, Guppy, Bubbles, and Marlin - and two pups Odie and Carmel checked out the aquariums displays, often looking around in wonder.

The excitement clearly got two much for Odie and Carmel as they took a nap together by one of the fish tanks.

Georgia Aquarium shared the videos in hope of providing joy to people during the pandemic.

“We hope their adorable adventure puts a smile on your face.”