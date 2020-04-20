'It Wasn't Me' is 'an anti-cheating song' - Shaggy

Musician Shaggy reveals he is busy cooking up a feast for himself under lockdown, a time that's coincided with the release of a new version of hit single ''It Wasn't Me'' - a track which he says ''is an anti-cheating song.'' The Jamaican-born, New York-raised reggae star spoke to Reuters on Wednesday (April 15) from his studio in New York, where he is busy promoting the release of "It Wasn't Me (Hot Shot 2020)" featuring vocalist, Rayvon.

''The big misconception of 'It wasn't Me' is a lot of people look at it as a they look at it as a cheating song.

Really it is an anti-cheating song,'' he said.

''It Wasn't Me'' made Shaggy a household name when it topped the charts around the world in 2000, with catchy lyrics about a man asking for advice after his girlfriend catches him cheating.

While the advice that comes back is to say: ''It wasn't me'' - Shaggy says if you get the end of the song actually the man decides not to listen to his friend.

''The problem with 'It wasn't me' is probably a good problem, is the fact that it was such a club banger that, well, every DJ plays it in the club, they'll play it, but it never got to the apology, which is at the end of the song,'' Shaggy explained.

''No one really got to that.

But the song is really an anti-cheating song saying, 'Hey, you're an idiot and I'm not going to take that advice''.

It's not the only old song Shaggy is revisiting, the two time Grammy award winner is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his hit record ''Hot Shot'' with new album ''Hot Shot 2020'' which features new music and several re-versioned hits including "Boombastic" and "Oh Carolina.'' ''The thing about his album - it's like a vacation, so ..you're going to feel like you're on your own vacation, so it's great,'' he said.

While he is fine in the United States, Shaggy said he will head to Jamaica as soon as he can and has been staying in close contact with family.

He also took part in Jamaica's telethon 'Together We Stand' raising money in the fight against COVID-19.

(Production: Sarah Mills, Lisa Giles-Keddie)