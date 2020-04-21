Global  

Culinary union wants more protection for workers

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
The culinary union is fighting for stronger protection of workers.

They will host a virtual press conference today at 11 a.m.

FOR STRONGER PROTECTION OFWORKERS.TODAY IT WILL HOST A VIRTUALPRESS CONFERENCE AT 11 AM.THE GOAL IS TO GET MOREPERSONAL PROTECTION GEAR FORFRONTLINE WORKERS.THEY ARE TEAMING UP WITH THEBARTENDERS UNION AND 'UNITEHERE' TO REPRESENT MORE THAN 60THOUSAND WORKERS IN NEVADA.THE "SOUTH POINT HOTEL ANDCASINO" IS THE LATEST LOCAL




