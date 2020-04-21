Global  

Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth!

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor turns 94 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the Queen of the United Kingdom.

1.

She has two birthdays, her actual birthday and her "official birthday," a public celebration, in June.

2.

The Queen became the first British monarch to reach a Sapphire Jubilee in 2017.

3.

She is the longest-reigning British monarch and the longest-reigning queen in the world.

4.

Queen Elizabeth II loves corgis.

5.

She served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II.

