Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth!
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor turns 94 years old today.
Here are five fun
facts about the
Queen of the
United Kingdom.
1.
She has two birthdays, her
actual birthday and her "official
birthday," a public celebration, in June.
2.
The Queen became the first British monarch to reach a Sapphire Jubilee in 2017.
3.
She is the longest-reigning British monarch and the longest-reigning queen in the world.
4.
Queen Elizabeth II loves corgis.
5.
She served in the
Auxiliary Territorial
Service during
World War II.
Happy Birthday,
Queen Elizabeth!