How can the price of oil be negative? Euronews answers Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:27s - Published now How can the price of oil be negative? Euronews answers 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cara_Mel RT @nytimes: One oil price went negative on Monday, signaling that there is no place to store all the crude the world is producing but not… 4 seconds ago HarryM @TshepoTsala There is a difference between spot price and futures price. Negative price contract expired yesterday. 19 seconds ago My good friend Bob Saccomanno RT @stucam7771: Trump brags about an oil deal where he uses 'diplomacy' to help increase price. Less than a week later the US oil price is… 24 seconds ago Sushant Shrivastava RT @UnSubtleDesi: Crude Oil price turned negative yesterday but it won’t affect Indian prices, six questions about the price crash explaine… 30 seconds ago حبيب الملا RT @halawa_samer: @DrHabibAlMulla Wonder what oil price assumption the analysis took to have such a negative view on KSA & UAE. Looks too n… 34 seconds ago Abdul-Aziz RT @DrOlusesan: Negative price is the projected amount a seller would pay a buyer, for the buyer to collect the oil from the seller when th… 36 seconds ago 🐷1LP RT @711_Joseph: Oil at zero? Primark £0 sales? Negative rates? Carnival Cruises issuance at 10%+? Shortest 'recession' ever? Aston Martin s… 39 seconds ago Captain Clunks RT @IwriteOK: watching the price of oil go negative feels like one of those moments playing a video game where you clip past the bounds of… 41 seconds ago