Scotland coronavirus death toll hits 985, but fewer going into intensive care

Nicola Sturgeon said the number of people being admitted to intensive care with coronavirus in Scotland is reducing as she announced the number of people who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 is now 985.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Scotland was up 70 on Monday’s figure, with 8,672 people testing positive for the virus, up by 222 from the day before.

