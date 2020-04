States get ready to reopen despite concerns Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:07s - Published now States get ready to reopen despite concerns Many states are getting ready to reopen, even though health officials say it is too soon. 0

HEALTH OFFICIALS WHO SAY - ITS TOO SOON. GEORGIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, AND TENNESSEE ARE MOVING TOWARDS REOPENING. GEORGIA'S GOVERNOR SAYS - GYMS, BOWLING ALLEYS AND HAIR SALONS CAN BEGIN OPENING AS SOON AS FRIDAY. THE STATE'S THEATERS AND RESTAURANTS COULD OPEN BY THE END OF THE MONTH -- BUT BARS AND CLUBS WILL REMAIN CLOSED. LAST WEEK - PRESIDENT TRUMP ANNOUNCED FEDERAL RE-OPEING GUIDELINES -- AND SAID STATES SHOULD SEE A DECREASE IN CASES OVER A 14 DAY PERIOD - BEFORE EASING RESTRICTIONS. MORE PROTESTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY -- CALLING FOR AN END TO THE SHUTDOWN! ON MONDAY -- PEOPLE IN SEVERAL STATES-- INCLUDING CALIFORNIA, ARIZONA, MAINE, AND OHIO HELD REOPEN RALLYS. PROTESTERS SAY - THE SHUTDOWN HAS LASTED TOO LONG AND IS HURTING SMALL BUSINESSES. "IF THEYRE TAKING MEASURES TO BE SAFE, AND IM TAKING MEASURES TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE, AND EVERYONE IS TAKING THEIR OWN MEASURES TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE, THEN WHY CANT WE DO BUSINESS." A SIMILAR PROTEST WAS HELD HERE IN LAS VEGAS OVER THE WEEKEND.





