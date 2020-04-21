If It Bleeds by Stephen King - “Mr. Harrigan's Phone” Trailer Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 00:32s - Published now If It Bleeds by Stephen King - “Mr. Harrigan's Phone” Trailer When a boy forms a friendship with an elderly neighbor the bond transforms them both in Mr. Harrigan's Phone.From #1 New York Times bestselling author and master of short fiction Stephen King comes an extraordinary collection of four new and compelling novellas—Mr. Harrigan's Phone, The Life of Chuck, Rat, and the title story If It Bleeds—each pulling you into intriguing and frightening places. 0

