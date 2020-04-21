This Day in History: Prince Dies April 21, 2016 The iconic musician, 57, was found dead at his estate, Paisley Park, in Minnesota.

Prince had overdosed on fentanyl.

His death was ruled accidental.

Over the span of four decades, Prince transcended genre and created more than 30 albums, his first in 1978 for Warner Bros.

Prince often played all of the instruments on the album himself.

He was charismatic and electrifying on stage.

His 1984 album 'Purple Rain' sold 13 million copies.

It was number one on the 'Billboard' 200 chart for 24 consecutive weeks.

He won seven Grammy awards.

His final album was released in 2015, just months before his death.

President Obama, via History.com