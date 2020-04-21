Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Day in History: Prince Dies

This Day in History: Prince Dies

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:05s - Published
This Day in History: Prince Dies

This Day in History: Prince Dies

This Day in History: Prince Dies April 21, 2016 The iconic musician, 57, was found dead at his estate, Paisley Park, in Minnesota.

Prince had overdosed on fentanyl.

His death was ruled accidental.

Over the span of four decades, Prince transcended genre and created more than 30 albums, his first in 1978 for Warner Bros.

Prince often played all of the instruments on the album himself.

He was charismatic and electrifying on stage.

His 1984 album 'Purple Rain' sold 13 million copies.

It was number one on the 'Billboard' 200 chart for 24 consecutive weeks.

He won seven Grammy awards.

His final album was released in 2015, just months before his death.

President Obama, via History.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

warriors_mom

TheCyberChick RIP 🙏🏾 On the morning of April 21, 2016, Prince, the polymathic musician who created more than 30 albums and won se… https://t.co/0VwvcNW8B3 11 minutes ago

TimNolan1941

Tim Nolan https://t.co/AMQqCGlgLp On the morning of April 21, 2016, Prince, the polymathic musician who created more than 30… https://t.co/M5T6VsIMy1 24 minutes ago

southsiderock

Mary Anthony Legendary musician and megawatt star Prince dies at 57 https://t.co/LhfSPolTnJ 1 hour ago

karibowieHertel

Kari B Hertel OTD 2016 -> 😥Prince Dies - @HISTORY #PurpleReign #Prince https://t.co/OaEYNHnHzF 1 hour ago

DeirdreJones54

Deirdre Jones Today on April 21, 2016 https://t.co/IDj5B3eTGC 2 hours ago

Rabid_AU

Ron_H🇺🇸🦅 On the morning of April 21, 2016, Prince, the polymathic musician who created more than 30 albums and won seven Gra… https://t.co/8L79jktt5E 2 hours ago

annie2488

Annie Legendary musician and megawatt star Prince dies at 57 https://t.co/rpqhvUMnXL 2 hours ago

Royjean

Vicki Banning Short Legendary musician and megawatt star Prince dies at 57 https://t.co/EOPeLAjDvM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.