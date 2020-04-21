Global  

What Coronavirus Testing Looks Like Globally

When it comes to preventing the spread of coronavirus, testing is key.

According to Business Insider, countries around the world are devising new ways to test people for the virus.

Drive-thru testing clinics are popping up throughout the US, Spain, Australia, Germany, and South Korea.

This allows patients to be swabbed while sitting in their cars.

But places like Israel and India, have tried to go further to minimize human contact.

