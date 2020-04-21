Global  

Twitter loses it as Obama is described as 'former Chicago resident' in documentary

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:05s - Published
You may know Barack Obama as the 44th president of the United States and the first Black president in U.S. history.But before that?

He lived in Chicago, which is the accolade by which he was introduced in an episode of “The Last Dance,”.a 2020 sports documentary miniseries focusing on Michael Jordan and the 1997–98 Chicago Bulls as the team attempted to capture its sixth NBA title of the decade.To be fair, Obama has always been vocal about his love for the Windy City, where he lived for many years and where he met his beloved wife, future first lady Michelle Obama.Twitter is having a field day over the classification, which many people found to be quite jarring.Former President Bill Clinton notably received the same treatment in the documentary.His title, “former Arkansas governor,” also reflects his position when MJ played for the Bulls, rather than his highest position of power

