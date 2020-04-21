Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery According to South Korean online newspaper Daily NK, Kim Jong Un had a cardiovascular procedure performed on April 12.

He reportedly received the procedure because of "excessive smoking, obesity and overwork." According to CNN sources, the U.S. is monitoring the North Korean leader's health, which is said to be poor.

Another source says it's difficult to know just how severe the situation is.

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, via CNN According to CNN, Kim Jong Un was not present for the celebration of North Korea's most important holiday on April 15.

Some experts are unsure about what to make of his absence from the festivities.

Bruce Klinger, former CIA, via CNN