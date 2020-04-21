Global  

Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery According to South Korean online newspaper Daily NK, Kim Jong Un had a cardiovascular procedure performed on April 12.

He reportedly received the procedure because of "excessive smoking, obesity and overwork." According to CNN sources, the U.S. is monitoring the North Korean leader's health, which is said to be poor.

Another source says it's difficult to know just how severe the situation is.

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, via CNN According to CNN, Kim Jong Un was not present for the celebration of North Korea's most important holiday on April 15.

Some experts are unsure about what to make of his absence from the festivities.

Bruce Klinger, former CIA, via CNN

BdonGreen

B. RT @ScottMStedman: NEW: Kim Jong Un is reportedly in "grave danger" after a surgery https://t.co/mq7ISbxBpw 11 seconds ago

marylispastit

MaryLIsPastIt *** NoTrump RT @forwardarc: Trump’s pen pal & manipulator Kim Jong-Un’s reportedly fighting for his life after heart surgery. If he dies, he will be re… 12 seconds ago

dunbdav

Dave Dunbar RT @CristyFairy67: Report: Kim Jong-un in ‘Grave Danger’ Following Surgery https://t.co/VNAqVPjpEG KIM JONG UN HAD HEART SURGERY &IS REPOR… 25 seconds ago

socialmediadhya

realpankajdhyani RT @gourav472001: Breaking News: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly undergoing treatment for a cardiovascular problem & accord… 50 seconds ago

commonstoic

Joey RT @_MariettaDavis: Breaking News: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly undergoing treatment for a cardiovascular problem & acco… 2 minutes ago

Cozy1614

Cozy16 RT @Bozi_4_America: Cardiovascular Surgery! North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly in 'grave danger' after surgery https://t.co/B0M5Ac… 4 minutes ago

freaky_jah

Freaky Jah RT @TheSource: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Reportedly In ‘Grave Danger’ https://t.co/uyvEejrs0F 4 minutes ago

TheSource

The Source Magazine North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Reportedly In ‘Grave Danger’ https://t.co/uyvEejrs0F 5 minutes ago

