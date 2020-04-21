Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in
Grave Danger Following Surgery According to South Korean online newspaper
Daily NK, Kim Jong Un had a cardiovascular
procedure performed on April 12.
He reportedly received the procedure because of
"excessive smoking, obesity and overwork." According to CNN sources,
the U.S. is monitoring the
North Korean leader's health,
which is said to be poor.
Another source says it's difficult to
know just how severe the situation is.
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, via CNN According to CNN, Kim Jong Un
was not present for the celebration
of North Korea's most important
holiday on April 15.
Some experts are
unsure about what to make of
his absence from the festivities.
Bruce Klinger, former CIA, via CNN