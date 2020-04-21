Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What Coronavirus Testing Looks Like Globally

What Coronavirus Testing Looks Like Globally

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
What Coronavirus Testing Looks Like Globally

What Coronavirus Testing Looks Like Globally

When it comes to preventing the spread of coronavirus, testing is key.

According to Business Insider, countries around the world are devising new ways to test people for the virus.

Drive-thru testing clinics are popping up throughout the US, Spain, Australia, Germany, and South Korea.

This allows patients to be swabbed while sitting in their cars.

But places like Israel and India, have tried to go further to minimize human contact.

They created airtight mobile kiosks that have rubber gloves attached to them, as a way to prevent close contact.

Health officials can administer tests by using the built in gloves to swap people.

But Business Insider adds, "It's not clear, however, if and how the gloves are sterilized before treating a new person."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) What Coronavirus Testing Looks Like Globally: https://t.co/sZvx7mWoy7 #Coronavirus 9 minutes ago

SimonWPatterson

Simon Patterson #JC4PM #GTTO RT @TheMendozaWoman: This is a real terms comparison of coronavirus testing around the world. We’re fifth from bottom. This is not what a… 54 minutes ago

OlufemiOTaiwo

Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò RT @hollyjeanbuck: @OlufemiOTaiwo also - results from NY by the end of the week, which looks like it will be a better study. predict govern… 3 hours ago

buyazed288

yazeeeeeeeeed RT @JoelMartinRubin: .@realDonaldTrump Hands-off my governor @GovLarryHogan! Unlike you, he knows how to take action & got us the tests we… 4 hours ago

zombywuf

ℤ⊙⟏ϐ⮰ω⋃⨍ Has any journalist managed to figure out what the Coronavirus testing supply chain looks like yet or are they all s… https://t.co/FA0HogKF7F 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.