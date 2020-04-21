|
Dua Lipa, Chris Martin and more joining forces for charity Foo Fighters cover
|
Dua Lipa, Chris Martin and more are set to join forces for a charity cover of Foo Fighters' 'Times Like These' to raise funds for Children in Need and Comic Relief.
|
|
|
|
