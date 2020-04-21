Global  

ER doctor quarantines in backyard treehouse

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published
ER doctor quarantines in backyard treehouse

ER doctor quarantines in backyard treehouse

Dr. Jason Barnes works in an emergency room in Corpus Christi, Texas.

To protect his family from possible coronavirus infection, he's decided to live in the backyard treehouse.

ER doctor quarantines in backyard treehouse

"It takes a little getting used to, sleeping on a bunkbed made of cedar wood," says Dr. Jason Barnes, as he gives a tour of his new home: his family treehouse.

His makeshift living quarters features a fridge (a cooler), a makeshift toilet and an air conditioner.

"Quarantine is serious," he says, "and this is the only way we're going to beat this thing."




