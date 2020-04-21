Global  

Princess Sofia Volunteers In Hospital During Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published
According to Elle, Princess Sofia of Sweden, is helping frontline healthcare workers take precautions as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

People reports that the princess finished an online emergency training program, that 80 people per week do, to assist efforts at Sophiahemmet Hospital.

Sofia is also the Honorary Chair of the hospital.

She will help doctors and nurses with tasks like disinfecting equipment, morning cleaning, and kitchen shifts.

