Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 Movers: CRM, FLIR

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:27s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: CRM, FLIR

S&P 500 Movers: CRM, FLIR

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.1%.

Year to date, FLIR Systems has lost about 16.1% of its value.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

S&P 500 Movers: CRM, FLIR

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.1%.

Year to date, FLIR Systems has lost about 16.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Salesforce.

Om, trading down 6.9%.

Salesforce.

Om Inc is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortinet, trading down 6.9%, and Equifax, trading up 5.1% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DTR_Markets

Daily Traders Report Market Movers Thurs Dow NKE +1.4%, TRV + 1.3%, AAPL +1.0% DOW -4.2%, TRV -3.7%, AXP-3.2% S&P500 FLIR +9.6% ATVI… https://t.co/EZGfK31q2H 4 days ago

TheBigApple13

𝙰𝚕𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚗 @neiltyson It requires a multi million dollar FLIR equipped pod to capture one of these fast movers from VERY FAR d… https://t.co/twfvTyrCVz 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

S&P 500 Movers: ANET, FLIR [Video]

S&P 500 Movers: ANET, FLIR

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.4%. Year to date, FLIR Systems, has lost about 12.1%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:27Published
S&P 500 Movers: OXY, FLIR [Video]

S&P 500 Movers: OXY, FLIR

In early trading on Monday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, FLIR Systems has lost about 31.5% of its..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:27Published