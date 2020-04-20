S&P 500 Movers: CRM, FLIR
|
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:27s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: CRM, FLIR
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.1%.
Year to date, FLIR Systems has lost about 16.1% of its value.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Salesforce.
Om, trading down 6.9%.
Salesforce.
Om Inc is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Fortinet, trading down 6.9%, and Equifax, trading up 5.1% on the day.