Russian artist self-isolates in gallery

Self-isolating in an art gallery Russian artist Sergei Pronin Location: Zheleznovodsk moved into his place of work after gallery doors closed to the public (SOUNDBITE) (Russian) ARTIST, SERGEI PRONIN, SAYING: "Here is where I sleep.

I work on miniatures here, I do hand-painted works here.

I also do sports right here in the morning.

Some aerobics, neck exercises, other muscle movements and warm up my shoulder joints.

It is necessary, it's impossible to do without it." The artist is now working on a piece dedicated to the poet Alexander Pushkin with his sole companion a canary bird name Hertz