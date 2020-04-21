Russian artist self-isolates in gallery

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
When an art gallery in southern Russia closed its doors to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, one artist asked to self-isolate there rather than leave his place of work.

Self-isolating in an art gallery Russian artist Sergei Pronin Location: Zheleznovodsk moved into his place of work after gallery doors closed to the public (SOUNDBITE) (Russian) ARTIST, SERGEI PRONIN, SAYING: "Here is where I sleep.

I work on miniatures here, I do hand-painted works here.

I also do sports right here in the morning.

Some aerobics, neck exercises, other muscle movements and warm up my shoulder joints.

It is necessary, it's impossible to do without it." The artist is now working on a piece dedicated to the poet Alexander Pushkin with his sole companion a canary bird name Hertz




