The Rebound: Castle Rock company helping police department during pandemic Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:51s - Published now The Rebound: Castle Rock company helping police department during pandemic Normally busy deodorizing cars for area dealerships, Mike McNairy and the Creative Colors International Crew now spend their Mondays disinfecting police cars. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this