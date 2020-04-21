WHO says Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, not constructed in lab | Oneindia News

The Indian Council of Medical Research asked states to suspend rapid testing for the disease for the next two days, following complaints from at least two states- West Bengal and Rajasthan-- that the exported antibody testing kits were returning erroneous results.

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 18,000 on Tuesday with the death toll logged at 603.

Meanwhile, the government has termed the Covid-19 situation "especially serious” in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other areas while forming six ground teams to assess the situation and issue directions.

