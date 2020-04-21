Man rescues snake stuck in garden fence using scissors in southern India

Global  

A man rescued a cobra that got stuck between the fence and undergrowth roots in a garden in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The rescue operation that was carried out in Steel Plant Township of Visakhapatnam district on April 18 was done in the presence of police officers as locals stayed indoors, following restrictions imposed by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Video footage shows the man rescuing the snake by cutting the stems off plants with a pair of scissors.

According to local reports, the snake was later released into its natural habitat.




