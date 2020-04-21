Global  

Prince William and Duchess Catherine lead birthday tributes to Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Duchess Catherine have led the birthday tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also sharing a sweet message.

