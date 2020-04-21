Global  

Keeping the Community Powered in a Time of Need

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:38s - Published
During this unprecedented time, there’s a store behind the scenes that’s supporting businesses like hospitals, assisted living facilities, and food manufacturers.

Batteries Plus Bulbs is essential and providing products that we rely on, like chargers and batteries for electronics and medical devices.

We chat with Justin Schaper from Batteries Plus Bulbs to talk about how they’re supporting customers and keeping their stores safe through the pandemic.

Batteries Plus Bulbs is currently having a $3-off sale on Energizer and Duracell AA, AAA, C, D, and 9V batteries.

You can shop online at BatteriesPlus.com, and contact your local Batteries Plus Bulbs store for curbside pickup or phone repair services.

