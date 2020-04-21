Protect Your Skin from Blue Light Technology

Now that we’re spending more time at home more than ever before, you may be realizing you’re in need of some functionality and conventionality in the kitchen or bathroom.

If you’re considering remodeling, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for the Safer at Home order to be over to get the process started.

Tracy Grosspietsch with AB&K Bath and Kitchen joins us to share how you can virtually design the remodel of your dreams and begin bringing your ideas to life!

AB&K is offering a free upgrade in quartz from the base level to the signature level of material!

For more information and to check out some incredible before and after pictures, visit their website at ABandK.com.

You can also give them a call at 414-240-1189.