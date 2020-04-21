Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 17,337

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 17,337

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 17,337

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 17,337

A total of 17,337 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday, the Department of Health said, up by 828 from 16,509 the day before.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ms_organised

Sarah Pinch RT @ONS: There is a difference in the numbers because we include all deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, even if… 6 minutes ago

IanHenrySpencer

Ian Henry Spencer RT @PippaCrerar: They also show that the total coronavirus death toll is 40% higher for that week than hospital death numbers suggested.… 8 minutes ago

JoanneJolilley

Joanne RT @Mandoline_Blue: What's the UK's REAL Covid death toll? Latest ONS stats show true numbers at least 41% higher than the number of hospit… 9 minutes ago

StepRam

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 Stephen Ⓥ ONS Apr 10 data Englands Death rate in hospital 41% higher than UK gov's Daily numbers If that remains accurate dea… https://t.co/tZeju2u70Z 15 minutes ago

jasmseb

John Moles RT @ian_a_jones: Here are today's updated numbers for #coronavirus hospital deaths in England, by date of death. As has been true for the… 17 minutes ago

kathy_pierson11

Kathy Pierson @agrl4god80 @Jesus_porvida @frthalk Don’t be ignorant. First of all your numbers are inflated. I looked it up. Seco… https://t.co/S3UyWBMTDf 33 minutes ago

amarghuman

Amarjit Singh RT @propublica: Coronavirus death counts are based on positive tests and driven by hospital deaths. But data from major metropolitan area… 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.