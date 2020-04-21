House of Commons approve plans for virtual parliament following vote

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
The House of Commons has approved a motion to enable MPs to contribute to certain parliamentary proceedings via Zoom from Wednesday.

Leader of the House Jacob Rees Mogg explains how this will be carried out.

Up to 50 MPs will be allowed in the chamber with up to a further 120 contributing remotely to departmental questions, urgent questions and ministerial statements.

