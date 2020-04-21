Stanley Tucci Teaches the Internet
How to Make a Negroni A video uploaded to Tucci's Instagram
starts with the actor asking his wife,
Felicity Blunt, if she'd like a Negroni.
She says yes, and Tucci begins the
process of making the drink as
smooth jazz plays in the background.
First, he puts ice in a cocktail shaker,
followed by a double shot of gin, a shot of
sweet vermouth and a single shot of Campari.
After shaking up the concoction, he pours it into a
coupe glass and garnishes with an orange slice.
The internet went insane over
how calm and suave Tucci was
while making the drink.
