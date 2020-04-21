Global  

WHO Says Coronavirus Likely Originated From Animals

The World Health Organization (WHO) said evidence suggests COVID-19 originated in animals in China.

According to Reuters, they said the virus was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory.

President Donald Trump said the government was investigating if the coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab.

A WHO spokeswoman said it’s unclear how the virus went from an animal to humans.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has dismissed rumours both that it synthesized the virus or allowed it to escape.

