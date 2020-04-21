Global  

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Video View Gives Us The Upcoming Movies Like ,Sherlock Homes & The Gentlemen
Savagery in "the gentlemen."

The "sherlock holmes" director guides a cast of heavy hitters in this mafia comedy.

Matthew mcconaughey is a drug kingpin in london.

But when word gets out that he's going to retire, an eager young gun tries to stake his claim...and learns that if you take a shot at the king, you better not miss.

"the gentlemen" is available on digital, dvd, blu ray, and 4k.

Nat the business of beauty gets ugly in "like a boss."

Tiffany haddish and rose byrne play best friends running their own cosmetics company.

But heavy debts leave the entrepreneurs in need of some filler from angel investor salma hayek...who's really just setting them up for a different kind of ambush makeover.

"like a boss" is on digital, dvd, and blu ray.

Nat sebastian stan tries to reward the ultimate sacrifice in "the last full measure."

The "avengers" star plays a militar investigator in this one.

It's inspired by the true story of an air force medic who saved 60 lives during one of the bloodiest




