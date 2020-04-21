UK coronavirus vaccine to be trialled on people from Thursday Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:42s - Published 2 hours ago UK coronavirus vaccine to be trialled on people from Thursday A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed at the University of Oxford will be trialled on people from Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said at Downing Street's daily coronavirus briefing. 0

