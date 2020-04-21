Colorado's Democratic Senator Michael Bennet Responds To Trump's Temporary Ban on Immigration Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:37s - Published now Colorado's Democratic Senator Michael Bennet Responds To Trump's Temporary Ban on Immigration "Attacking immigrants and spreading fear won't protect us from the virus," Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) tweeted. "Universal testing and supplies and equipment will." 0

