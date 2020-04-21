Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oktoberfest cancelled: Risk 'simply too great' to go ahead with world's biggest beer festival

Oktoberfest cancelled: Risk 'simply too great' to go ahead with world's biggest beer festival

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Oktoberfest cancelled: Risk 'simply too great' to go ahead with world's biggest beer festival

Oktoberfest cancelled: Risk 'simply too great' to go ahead with world's biggest beer festival

Oktoberfest cancelled: Risk 'simply too great' to go ahead with world's biggest beer festival

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Moonbootica

Susan Jordan Oktoberfest cancelled: Risk 'simply too great' to go ahead with world's biggest beer festival https://t.co/Ipbd094ZVD 29 minutes ago

LamIan27506529

Lam Ian RT @euronews: Bad news for beer lovers: Munich's famous #Oktoberfest extravaganza cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/M… 2 hours ago

KCeronUnited

Kevin C. RT @ShannanSiemens: Munich’s 2020 Oktoberfest cancelled. 😳 “We have agreed that the risk is simply too high." https://t.co/aYRxiBpP7D 2 hours ago

ShannanSiemens

Shannan Siemens Munich’s 2020 Oktoberfest cancelled. 😳 “We have agreed that the risk is simply too high." https://t.co/aYRxiBpP7D 2 hours ago

euronews

euronews Bad news for beer lovers: Munich's famous #Oktoberfest extravaganza cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/M88p1gS1zq 3 hours ago

mnews_world

M.News World This year’s Oktoberfest — the world's biggest beer festival — has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemi… https://t.co/zTztTcGKDO 5 hours ago

Webberc5Webber

CHRISTOPHER JOHN WEBBER RT @FolkCast: Oktoberfest cancelled: Risk 'simply too great' to go ahead with world's biggest beer festival https://t.co/vMuMoMVMni 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.