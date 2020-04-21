Global  

Gov. Hogan Allowing Salons/Barbers To Stay Open For Essential Workers Only

Gov. Hogan Allowing Salons/Barbers To Stay Open For Essential Workers Only

Gov. Hogan Allowing Salons/Barbers To Stay Open For Essential Workers Only

Gov.

Larry Hogan is now allowing the state's barbershops and salons to stay open to service essential personnel only during the coronavirus pandemic.

