Jameela Jamil defends criticism of diet products

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Jameela Jamil defends criticism of diet products She shared a clip of an old video of herself on Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show' in which she hit out at stars promoting the diet products to their young followers.

She captioned the video: When one fan hit back, Jameela insisted that the diet products are harmful and she was within her rights to blast women for promoting them.

The presenter and activist has said she has a "moral responsibility" to call out celebrities for their promotional posts and has no qualms about publicly slamming those who champion the weight loss products.

