Tuesday 4/21 Insider Buying Report: SCHW, RGT

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Charles Schwab's Director, Mark A.

Goldfarb, made a $200,048 buy of SCHW, purchasing 5,530 shares at a cost of $36.17 each.

Investors can buy SCHW even cheaper than Goldfarb did, with the stock changing hands as low as $35.19 in trading on Tuesday which is 2.7% under Goldfarb's purchase price.

Charles Schwab is trading off about 1.7% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Goldfarb made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $100,367 shares at a cost of $38.68 a piece.

And on Monday, President Christopher D.

Clark bought $88,732 worth of Royce Global Value Trust, buying 9,976 shares at a cost of $8.89 each.

Before this latest buy, Clark purchased RGT at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $180,739 at an average of $10.63 per share.

Royce Global Value Trust Inc is trading off about 1.7% on the day Tuesday.

Bargain hunters are able to bag RGT even cheaper than Clark did, with shares trading as low as $8.68 in trading on Tuesday which is 2.4% under Clark's purchase price.




