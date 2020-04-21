Supermarket Squat! Doctor Leads Workout Sessions for Customers Waiting in Line at Grocery Store! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:02s - Published 6 days ago Supermarket Squat! Doctor Leads Workout Sessions for Customers Waiting in Line at Grocery Store! Hmmm is this a regular squat or a supermarket squat?! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this