We're Open - Lansing Urgent Care Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 05:26s - Published 6 days ago We're Open - Lansing Urgent Care Today we spoke with Dr. Terry Matthews and Catherine Matthews of Lansing Urgent Care to better understand what they have done to make sure that all patients can continue to receive high quality, safe services within their clinics. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this