FDA Gives Approval for First Home Coronavirus Testing Kits

FDA Gives Approval for First Home Coronavirus Testing Kits

FDA Gives Approval for First Home Coronavirus Testing Kits

As the U.S. battles the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first coronavirus test that allows patients to collect samples themselves at home.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

