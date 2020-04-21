Global  

Timelapse of Starlink satellites over north west London, 21 April 2020

Timelapse of Starlink satellites over north west London, 21 April 2020

Timelapse of Starlink satellites over north west London, 21 April 2020

Timelapse of Starlink satellites over north west London, 21 April 2020

London, UK.

21 April 2020.

Starlink, a satellite constellation launched by Elon Musk's company Space X, passes over north west London between 3.11am to 3.46am.

Video shows Starlink 3 constellation passing.

As of 16 April 2020, SpaceX has so far launched 362 Starlink satellites, forming part of the 12,000 satellites to be deployed.

Starlink will provide low cost, satellite based, broadband internet access.

