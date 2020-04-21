Where is the Queen Bee in a Swarm?

Occurred on July, 2018 / Lowder, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: "I was looking over an old video of capturing a swarm of honeybees here in central Illinois when I happened to spot a queen in among the bees.

I began to look back over other videos I have of swarm captures and was able to spot other queens in some of those videos I hadn't noticed before.

What I was seeing was bee behavior opposite to what most folks believe and have been told-"The queen leads the swarm, the bees follow her, land where she lands, etc.

The queens in this video are out flying many minutes after the swam gathers.

This video consists of edits taken over the years from several swarms with queens that I hope will help folks enjoy, appreciate, and increase interest in bees."