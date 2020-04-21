FDA Gives Approval for First Home Coronavirus Testing Kits Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:43s - Published 3 days ago FDA Gives Approval for First Home Coronavirus Testing Kits As the U.S. battles the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first coronavirus test that allows patients to collect samples themselves at home. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

