Lyrid Meteor Shower to Peak on Wednesday Night The first meteor shower of spring that is visible around the world will peak on Wednesday, April 22.

Between midnight and 5 a.m.

Local time will be the best viewing times, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Lyrid meteor shower typically has between 10 and 20 meteors per hour during its peak.

The spring meteor shower is named after the Lyra constellation.

It is one of the oldest known meteor showers with records that date back 2,700 years, according to EarthSky.

A grouping of Jupiter, Saturn and Mars will also be visible in some areas, which will not happen again for a couple years, according to NASA.

