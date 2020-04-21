Global  

National League supports NHS

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Hartlepool defender Myles Anderson explains how players from each of the 24 teams in the National League have come together to back his 'Moving with Myles' initiative, where he runs for an hour each day live on Instagram to raise funds for the NHS.

