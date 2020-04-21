NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says City Will
Throw Parade For Health Care Workers According to NBC News, de Blasio revealed that the event
will happen when gathering restrictions are lifted.
NBC adds that the parade will also honor other workers
who are helping during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bill de Blasio, via NBC News de Blasio explains that the parade will
go through the city's "Canyon of Heroes." The ticker tape event, which he says is seen as
a "rebirth" of New York City, will end at City Hall.
De Blasio's announcement comes
after he canceled several upcoming
parades in the city.
They include the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Celebrate Israel Parade and LGTBQ Pride.