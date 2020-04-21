NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says City Will Throw Parade For Health Care Workers According to NBC News, de Blasio revealed that the event will happen when gathering restrictions are lifted.

NBC adds that the parade will also honor other workers who are helping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill de Blasio, via NBC News de Blasio explains that the parade will go through the city's "Canyon of Heroes." The ticker tape event, which he says is seen as a "rebirth" of New York City, will end at City Hall.

De Blasio's announcement comes after he canceled several upcoming parades in the city.

They include the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Celebrate Israel Parade and LGTBQ Pride.