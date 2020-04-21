Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says City Will Throw Parade For Health Care Workers

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says City Will Throw Parade For Health Care Workers

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says City Will Throw Parade For Health Care Workers

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says City Will Throw Parade For Health Care Workers

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says City Will Throw Parade For Health Care Workers According to NBC News, de Blasio revealed that the event will happen when gathering restrictions are lifted.

NBC adds that the parade will also honor other workers who are helping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill de Blasio, via NBC News de Blasio explains that the parade will go through the city's "Canyon of Heroes." The ticker tape event, which he says is seen as a "rebirth" of New York City, will end at City Hall.

De Blasio's announcement comes after he canceled several upcoming parades in the city.

They include the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Celebrate Israel Parade and LGTBQ Pride.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.