Restaurant Owner Sells Her Car To Cover Employees During Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:36s - Published now Restaurant Owner Sells Her Car To Cover Employees During Coronavirus Pandemic A restaurant owner who had to shut her doors and layoff most of her staff when the coronavirus pandemic hit Georgia has sold her car so she can pay her employees. Katie Johnston reports. 0

