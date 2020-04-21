Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Paul McCartney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs

Paul McCartney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Paul McCartney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs

Paul McCartney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney runs GQ through his 60-year career, including I Lost My Little Girl, Yesterday, I Saw Her Standing There, And I Love Her, Eleanor Rigby, A Day in the Life, Hey Jude, Helter Skelter, Blackbird, Let It Be, Hi Hi Hi, Here Today, Jet and I Don't Know.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Paul McCartney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs

[happy music]- "I Lost My Little Girl", thatwas the first song I wrote.That was very simple,three chords, four chords,and reusing those chords I madeup this little song called,"I Lost My Little Girl".♪ Hey Jude ♪♪ Don't make it bad ♪John and his wife Cynthia had divorced,and I felt a bit sorry for their son.And I started this idea, HeyJules, don't make it bad,so it's gonna be okay.You know it was like a reassurance song.♪ Let it be, let it be ♪♪ Let it be, let it be.

♪That was another dream song actually.And in the dream my mother came.And she seemed to realizethat I was going through struggles,she said, "Just let it be."Sat down at the piano and wrote the song.["I Don't Know" by Paul McCartney]"I Don't Know" is theone that opens the album.You sit down to writea song and you think,oh I'm not gonna writeanything that's liketoo sad, or desperate.But you go, no, peoplelike that, I like that.So I'm gonna write.It's almost like a therapy.You can go in kind of angry or sad,and you put all of that in the song.It kinda makes the song better becauseit's real feelings in it.And when you finish thesong you feel a lot better.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sto_ology

Sto Sto-ology: #Paul #McCartney Breaks Down His Most #Iconic #Son... https://t.co/DDz0YmFgEc 1 day ago

aaronyo48611348

aaron young Ask Me About Custom Gifts. Paul McCartney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs | GQ https://t.co/Y80chtgNYk via @YouTube 2 days ago

DonBevers1

Don Bevers Paul McCartney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs | GQ https://t.co/yx2BBNs9RD via @YouTube 3 days ago

mojosarmy

Mojo Worth 26 minutes of your time. Paul McCartney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs | GQ https://t.co/uAFMedAoxn via @YouTube 3 days ago

heyjimmy299

⚫️💧Marydoll @Glenina57 @chimera414 Here’s weird, if we wonder who’s listening. I turned on the TV, went to You tube, in the bo… https://t.co/4QF1DKnqWa 3 days ago

lucybaiers

AngelsWakingUp Paul McCartney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs | GQ https://t.co/Omvxr7mhAx via @YouTube 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.