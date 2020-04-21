Paul McCartney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 01:29s - Published now Paul McCartney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs The Beatles legend Paul McCartney runs GQ through his 60-year career, including I Lost My Little Girl, Yesterday, I Saw Her Standing There, And I Love Her, Eleanor Rigby, A Day in the Life, Hey Jude, Helter Skelter, Blackbird, Let It Be, Hi Hi Hi, Here Today, Jet and I Don't Know. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Paul McCartney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Songs [happy music]- "I Lost My Little Girl", thatwas the first song I wrote.That was very simple,three chords, four chords,and reusing those chords I madeup this little song called,"I Lost My Little Girl".♪ Hey Jude ♪♪ Don't make it bad ♪John and his wife Cynthia had divorced,and I felt a bit sorry for their son.And I started this idea, HeyJules, don't make it bad,so it's gonna be okay.You know it was like a reassurance song.♪ Let it be, let it be ♪♪ Let it be, let it be. ♪That was another dream song actually.And in the dream my mother came.And she seemed to realizethat I was going through struggles,she said, "Just let it be."Sat down at the piano and wrote the song.["I Don't Know" by Paul McCartney]"I Don't Know" is theone that opens the album.You sit down to writea song and you think,oh I'm not gonna writeanything that's liketoo sad, or desperate.But you go, no, peoplelike that, I like that.So I'm gonna write.It's almost like a therapy.You can go in kind of angry or sad,and you put all of that in the song.It kinda makes the song better becauseit's real feelings in it.And when you finish thesong you feel a lot better.





