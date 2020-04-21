How coronavirus hides and survives longer in men

Men are at higher risk of coronavirus infection, severe disease, and death, which shows data from China, South Korea, Italy, the US and India.

The date shows how men have higher death rates than women in these countries.

One of the major reasons is that the virus does not hide in ovaries which lower women's risk.

The testes are reservoirs for the SARS-Cov-2 virus, where it hides to evade the immune system.

