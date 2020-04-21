Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How coronavirus hides and survives longer in men

How coronavirus hides and survives longer in men

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:23s - Published
How coronavirus hides and survives longer in men

How coronavirus hides and survives longer in men

Men are at higher risk of coronavirus infection, severe disease, and death, which shows data from China, South Korea, Italy, the US and India.

The date shows how men have higher death rates than women in these countries.

One of the major reasons is that the virus does not hide in ovaries which lower women's risk.

The testes are reservoirs for the SARS-Cov-2 virus, where it hides to evade the immune system.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pksrivastava6

Pramod Srivastava How coronavirus hides and survives longer in men via @htTweets https://t.co/NwCdL2s73B 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.