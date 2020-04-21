Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Special Tribute Concert Show For Prince Airing Tuesday Evening

Special Tribute Concert Show For Prince Airing Tuesday Evening

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:41s - Published
Special Tribute Concert Show For Prince Airing Tuesday Evening

Special Tribute Concert Show For Prince Airing Tuesday Evening

It's been four years since Minnesota music legend Prince died.

Tuesday night, right here on WCCO, you can watch a special tribute concert, "Lets Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince" (4:41) WCCO Mid-Morning - April 21, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.