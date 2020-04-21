Special Tribute Concert Show For Prince Airing Tuesday Evening Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:41s - Published 11 hours ago Special Tribute Concert Show For Prince Airing Tuesday Evening It's been four years since Minnesota music legend Prince died. Tuesday night, right here on WCCO, you can watch a special tribute concert, "Lets Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince" (4:41) WCCO Mid-Morning - April 21, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this