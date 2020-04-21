Some Assembly Required: Ikea Shares Popular Meatball And Cream Sauce Recipe Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:24s - Published 20 minutes ago Some Assembly Required: Ikea Shares Popular Meatball And Cream Sauce Recipe If you've been craving Ikea's most popular dish, you can now make them while staying Safer-at-Home. 0

